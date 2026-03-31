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Abu Dhabi’s ePointZero buys US gas assets in $2.25 billion deal

Deal gives Abu Dhabi investor access to key US gas pipelines and energy flows

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai; Abu Dhabi-based ePointZero is moving to deepen its presence in global energy infrastructure with a $2.25 billion acquisition of US-based Traverse Midstream Partners.

The deal gives the company full ownership of a portfolio tied to some of the most critical natural gas corridors in North America, strengthening its position in assets that underpin power generation, industrial demand and exports.

ePointZero, a subsidiary of Two Point Zero Group, is positioning the acquisition within a broader strategy focused on energy systems that support electrification, digital demand and long-term supply resilience.

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The transaction provides exposure to major midstream infrastructure, including stakes in Rover Pipeline and Ohio River System.

Rover is one of the largest interstate natural gas pipelines in the US, linking production from the Utica and Marcellus shale regions to demand centres across the Midwest, Gulf Coast and Eastern Canada. Its scale and connectivity make it a key route for moving gas from production hubs to consumption and export markets.

The Ohio River System complements this network by gathering gas from core production areas and improving flow flexibility across the region, helping balance supply and demand across multiple corridors.

Strategic bet on energy flows

The acquisition reflects a broader push by Gulf investors into energy infrastructure that generates stable, long-term returns.

Midstream assets such as pipelines tend to benefit from consistent demand and contracted revenues, even during periods of price volatility, making them attractive for investors seeking predictable cash flows.

ePointZero said its investment focus remains tied to infrastructure that powers modern economies, including systems that support industrial growth and digital expansion.

Natural gas continues to play a central role in global energy markets, particularly in balancing renewable energy systems and supporting industrial activity.

By securing access to established pipeline networks, ePointZero gains a foothold in supply chains that connect production to end users across major markets.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, with completion expected once the required procedures are finalised.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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