Oil demand to stay above 100m bpd through 2040, says Dr Al Jaber

Dubai: Global oil demand will remain above 100 million barrels per day through 2040, with demand for both liquefied natural gas and electricity set to grow by 50% or more, according to Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, who urged industry leaders to invest across the energy system and look beyond short-term volatility.

India’s role in that growth is becoming increasingly decisive. Over the next 15 years, air travel in the country is expected to expand by 150%, its urban population is projected to approach one billion and data centre capacity is set to increase tenfold. Those trends, he said, will shape global demand for oil, gas and power well into the next decade.

Electricity demand, Dr Al Jaber said, will be driven by more than data centres and AI workloads. Cooling is emerging as a major structural driver, with the number of air conditioners worldwide projected to more than triple to 5.6 billion by 2050. That pace equates to ten units sold every second for the next three decades.

Speaking at India Energy Week in Goa, Dr Al Jaber said the defining story of energy today is growth, shaped by the rise of emerging markets, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the transformation of energy systems. Those forces, he said, are converging most clearly in India, now the world’s third-largest energy consumer.

“If you are an investor seeking predictable returns, look to the UAE,” Dr Al Jaber said. “If good governance and the rule of law are essential, you will find them in the UAE. And if you want a partner whose conviction will not waver, you can count on the UAE.”

Alongside expansion, ADNOC is pushing deeper into advanced technology. The company has deployed more than 200 AI tools and 65 robotics applications across its operations, including what it describes as the world’s first agentic AI for the energy sector. Every well in its portfolio is now monitored in real time.

