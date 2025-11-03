Unlock exclusive offers and discover your dream home at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate’s UAE Property Expo

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), a leading Abu Dhabi-based full-service real estate agency, is set to host a three-day property event in the UAE capital from November 7-9.

Taking place at the Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi, the highly anticipated property exhibition will bring together more than 25 of the UAE’s top developers, showcasing a diverse range of premium properties and new launches across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.

End users seeking their ideal home and investors looking for the next great opportunity will be able to reserve their preferred property units directly at the event with special offers available exclusively for attendees.

Participating developers include Modon, Arada Development, Beyond, Ohana Real Estate Development, RAK Properties, DAMAC, Sobha Realty, and Eagle Hills Development among others. Properties on display will span prime destinations such as Al Jurf, Hudayriyat Island and Al Marjan Island.