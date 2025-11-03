Unlock exclusive offers and discover your dream home at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate’s UAE Property Expo

Meet 25+ top UAE developers at the three-day Abu Dhabi event and avail of exclusive offers
Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), a leading Abu Dhabi-based full-service real estate agency, is set to host a three-day property event in the UAE capital from November 7-9.
Taking place at the Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi, the highly anticipated property exhibition will bring together more than 25 of the UAE’s top developers, showcasing a diverse range of premium properties and new launches across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.
End users seeking their ideal home and investors looking for the next great opportunity will be able to reserve their preferred property units directly at the event with special offers available exclusively for attendees.
Participating developers include Modon, Arada Development, Beyond, Ohana Real Estate Development, RAK Properties, DAMAC, Sobha Realty, and Eagle Hills Development among others. Properties on display will span prime destinations such as Al Jurf, Hudayriyat Island and Al Marjan Island.
“We’re excited to bring together some of the most prominent developers in the UAE under one roof,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “This event gives both investors and end users a unique opportunity to explore new projects, secure exclusive deals and gain insights into the market from top real estate professionals.
“With Abu Dhabi’s real estate transaction value doubling over the summer, demand for quality properties has never been stronger, making this the perfect time to discover high-potential investments and make confident, informed decisions about properties with strong potential for capital growth and rental returns.”
In addition to property showcases, attendees can benefit from one-to-one consultations with experienced MCRE real estate experts, who will provide personalised advice on investment opportunities and portfolio diversification. The event will also feature free consultations on UAE residency visas and business setup, offering attendees a comprehensive guide to living and investing in the Emirates.
To register for the event, visit Abu Dhabi Property Event | Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal 2025
