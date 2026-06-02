The IPL founder noted that they are still 'very dear friends'
When Lalit Modi first shared his relationship status with Sushmita Sen in 2022, the post practically stopped social media in its tracks. The former IPL chairman’s announcement sparked instant chaos online, with reactions sharply divided between surprise, curiosity, and heavy criticism.
While some fans followed the development with interest, Sushmita Sen found herself at the centre of a wave of trolling, with sections of social media branding her a “gold digger.” The backlash escalated quickly, prompting the actor to respond at the time with a detailed Instagram note defending herself and calling out the narrative being built around her personal life. Even so, the trolling continued.
Now, years after the relationship has ended, Lalit Modi has revisited the episode in a conversation with Humans of Bombay and taken a firm stance in her defence.
Reflecting on his past relationships more broadly, Modi said, “I have a collage of all the girls I went out with, and I must say I have a great track record. I am not ashamed of it. Each one of them is a friend; they have been very special. Not many can say that about their ex, but I can pick up the phone with all my exes and talk to them.”
Turning specifically to Sen, he dismissed the public perception that had surrounded her at the time, describing her in glowing terms. “Sushmita wasn’t a gold digger," he said, adding that she is a “beautiful, successful and self-made woman.”
He went on to emphasise her financial independence and lifestyle, stating, “She has more diamonds than almost anyone I know, and she earned everything herself. She even has diamond stores. She is a wealthy woman. There wasn’t a time when we went out, and I had to pay for anything, she paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. She would never accept anything from anybody. So when people called her a gold digger, that was completely wrong. She is truly a diamond. She could have anybody on the planet she wanted; it was never about money or anything else. She is extremely well to do.”
In the same interview, he also spoke warmly about what their relationship meant to him personally, saying Sen remained an important figure in his life even after their separation. He said that she helped him 'grow' into many things that he is today. Acknowledging that it was a 'special' relationship, he said they had to end the relationship, due to the distance. "Her career was in India, my life was in London. I have the fondest memories of her, and she’s still a very dear friend. I wish her nothing but the best. She’s an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable. I just wish her all the very best,” he said.
Modi also revisited the moment that set everything off, the viral 2022 announcement itself. According to him, it was never meant to be a calculated reveal. “I did it right in front of her. She didn’t think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane, and she said, ‘You’re not going to post this.’ I laughed and pressed the button. By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that. It really did break the internet. For a few days, it seemed like that’s all anyone was talking about. But we had a beautiful story, and I don’t regret a single minute of it. Very special mother and a special lady. She has an amazing character,” he said.
At the time, Sushmita Sen had also addressed the wave of commentary and labels attached to her name. In a widely shared Instagram post, she pushed back strongly against the “gold digger” narrative, writing: “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies…the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met… all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes, I still buy them myself!!!”
She further added in the same note: “I love the all-heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine… cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!”