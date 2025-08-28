The first images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 competition have been unveiled by London’s Natural History Museum, chosen from a record 60,636 entries worldwide. From a lion facing down a cobra in the Serengeti to magnified mould spores in a British woodland, the photographs capture the diversity, beauty, and fragility of the natural world. The powerful selection highlights humanity’s relationship with nature, offering a striking preview ahead of the winners’ announcement on 14 October 2025. Above, “Rutting Call” — A red deer stag stands tall in Bradgate Park, Leicestershire. Captured by UK photographer Jamie Smart, the image was highly commended in the under-10s category of the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards. Jamie Smart/2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.