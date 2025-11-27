GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
China

11 railway workers killed as test train hits crew in Yunnan, China

A seismic equipment test ends in tragedy as workers enter the track

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image. Emergency teams responded within minutes after a test train hits workers on a curve.
Illustrative image. Emergency teams responded within minutes after a test train hits workers on a curve.
AFP

Eleven railway workers were killed and two others injured after a test train struck a work crew in China’s Yunnan province early Thursday, state media reported.

The crash happened at Luoyangzhen Station in Kunming when Test Train No. 55537, which was checking seismic equipment, hit workers who had stepped onto a curved section of track. The impact was severe and left little time for those on the ground to react.

Rescue teams from local and railway authorities were sent to the site within minutes. Emergency crews worked through the morning, and normal station operations were restored shortly after. The injured workers were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment.

Kunming’s railway authority posted a message of condolence on social media, offering sympathy to the families of the victims. Officials said the cause of the crash is now under investigation.

Authorities added that anyone found responsible will face action in line with the law. China Central Television reported that both the local railway bureau and the Kunming city government activated emergency protocols immediately after the incident.

A formal inquiry is underway to determine how the workers came to be on the track and what led to the fatal collision.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ChinaAccidents

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Oman sets up body to regulate expat worker recruitment

Oman sets up body to regulate expat worker recruitment

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Do UAE job contract rules apply outside the country?

2m read
Sheikh Theyab toured aboard the high-speed train, which travels at a top cruising speed of 431 kilometres per hour.

Sheikh Theyab rides the world’s fastest train in China

2m read
Russian oil fields

Russian oil finds fewer takes in China, after sanctions

3m read