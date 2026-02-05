GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

China turns to Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy as Year of the Horse mascot—here's why

This Spring Festival, don’t just hang a lantern. Put up a Malfoy.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Harry Potter franchise has long been a hit in China, despite foreign films making up a smaller slice of the box office
The Harry Potter franchise has long been a hit in China, despite foreign films making up a smaller slice of the box office
/X (formerly Twitter)

His father will hear about this, indeed.

Draco Malfoy has entered the Spring Festival. The sneering, platinum-haired rival of Harry Potter is now gracing red decorations, posters, and even phone covers across China.

Why? It’s all in the name. In Chinese, Malfoy is translated as “Ma-er-fu” (马尔福), which loosely means 'horse and fortune'—a perfect charm for the Year of the Horse. Suddenly, the malicious antagonist is not just a schoolyard menace; he’s a harbinger of good luck.

Social media is filled with images of Malfoy posters stuck on doors, office monitors, and even refrigerators. One Taobao seller is peddling four posters for just 11 yuan (£1.20), and apparently, shoppers are not holding back. In Henan province, a colossal Malfoy mural in his signature uniform reportedly spans multiple floors of a shopping mall, glaring down at the festive crowds, as reported by several outlets including BBC, The Guardian.

The Harry Potter franchise has long been a hit in China, despite foreign films making up a smaller slice of the box office. Warner Bros. is betting big on the wizarding world: a Shanghai Harry Potter Studio Tour is in the works, and Beijing’s Universal Studios already features a “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attraction. Meanwhile, the eight Harry Potter films were re-released in Chinese cinemas in 2024, keeping the magic alive.

Even Tom Felton, the actor behind Malfoy, is in on the fun. He reprised the role on Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, marking his stage debut, and shared the news of Malfoy’s Lunar New Year makeover on social media.

So, this Spring Festival, don’t just hang a lantern. Put up a Malfoy. Who knew that a Hogwarts 'foul, loathsome evil little cockroach', could also be a symbol of prosperity, luck, and just a hint of mischief?

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

5,000 performers and people joined the parade in the Year 2023.

Dubai hosts Chinese New Year Grand parade at Expo City

3m read
ASEAN's first major ministerial meetings this year was held in the central Philippine city of Cebu.

Asean does not recognise Myanmar's poll results

3m read
A red plush horse meant to smile cheerfully is now selling out across China.

Yay or neigh? China's sad horse plush goes viral

3m read
Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighbouring countries widened sharply by 44.42% to $7.683 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2025-2026. Photo of Karachi Port for illustrative purpose only.

Exports drop: Pakistan’s trade deficit grows by 44%

2m read