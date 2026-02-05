China turns to Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy as Year of the Horse mascot—here's why

This Spring Festival, don’t just hang a lantern. Put up a Malfoy.
His father will hear about this, indeed.
Draco Malfoy has entered the Spring Festival. The sneering, platinum-haired rival of Harry Potter is now gracing red decorations, posters, and even phone covers across China.
Why? It’s all in the name. In Chinese, Malfoy is translated as “Ma-er-fu” (马尔福), which loosely means 'horse and fortune'—a perfect charm for the Year of the Horse. Suddenly, the malicious antagonist is not just a schoolyard menace; he’s a harbinger of good luck.
Social media is filled with images of Malfoy posters stuck on doors, office monitors, and even refrigerators. One Taobao seller is peddling four posters for just 11 yuan (£1.20), and apparently, shoppers are not holding back. In Henan province, a colossal Malfoy mural in his signature uniform reportedly spans multiple floors of a shopping mall, glaring down at the festive crowds, as reported by several outlets including BBC, The Guardian.
The Harry Potter franchise has long been a hit in China, despite foreign films making up a smaller slice of the box office. Warner Bros. is betting big on the wizarding world: a Shanghai Harry Potter Studio Tour is in the works, and Beijing’s Universal Studios already features a “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attraction. Meanwhile, the eight Harry Potter films were re-released in Chinese cinemas in 2024, keeping the magic alive.
Even Tom Felton, the actor behind Malfoy, is in on the fun. He reprised the role on Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, marking his stage debut, and shared the news of Malfoy’s Lunar New Year makeover on social media.
So, this Spring Festival, don’t just hang a lantern. Put up a Malfoy. Who knew that a Hogwarts 'foul, loathsome evil little cockroach', could also be a symbol of prosperity, luck, and just a hint of mischief?
