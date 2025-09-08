GOLD/FOREX
AR Rahman poses with Harry Potter star Tom Felton for selfie, delighted fans ask, 'Are you in Slytherin?'

Tom Felton is part of the Gandhi series that Rahman is providing the score for

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton, and Bhamini Oza, is the first Indian series selected for TIFF.
Music legend AR Rahman, currently in Toronto, had a fan moment of his own—meeting none other than Tom Felton, the actor who brought the malicious Draco Malfoy to life in the Harry Potter films. Rahman shared a playful selfie of the duo on Instagram, with Felton pointing at the music maestro while Rahman smiled in his striped maroon jacket. The caption read simply: “With Draco.”

Rahman added, “@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring, which premiered. Yesterday at @tiff_net @hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial.”

Fans were excited. One commented, “Draco Malfoy, his father will hear about this,” while another wrote, “My man never came out of Hogwarts, and I’m here for it.” Others joked, “Unleashing the potterhead in you.” Another added, “ARR has joined Slytherin.” One fan wrote, “Worlds just collided…”

The buzz is for good reason. Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, Tom Felton, and Bhamini Oza, is the first Indian series selected for TIFF. Covering Mahatma Gandhi’s life from 1888 to 1947 over three seasons, it promises an in-depth exploration of India’s fight for freedom—and clearly, a few magical surprises along the way.

