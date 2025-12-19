Norway travel diary: Chasing the Northern Lights and Orcas

“We must catch the Northern Lights this time,” she said, fixing me with a glare. I winced, shielding myself from her ire, hiding behind my laptop as I quickly and quietly swapped Bergen for Tromsø on the itinerary. All of this while we sat at home in Sharjah, scrolling through destination options and pretending this was a mutual decision. The context for her ire was a Finland trip more than six years ago, and a failed snowmobile excursion in Rovaniemi town to see the Northern Lights. Dark, cloud-covered night skies promised adventure and romance in spades, but no Lights. Tromsø, in Norway would be our second attempt to catch the magical aurora borealis in the Arctic Circle. “This had better work,” I prayed.