GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

DPWH hires 'fresh blood': Viral jeepney driver's son lands engineer job

Secretary Vince Dizon offered Dave Recososa a position at the DPWH Davao Regional Office

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon (right) meets with the newly-hired civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa (center) and his father Edwin (left) at the DPWH Davao Regional Office.
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon (right) meets with the newly-hired civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa (center) and his father Edwin (left) at the DPWH Davao Regional Office.
Facebook / DPWH

Dubai: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has hired newly licensed civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa, the son of a Davao City jeepney driver who went viral for offering free rides to celebrate his son's success, as part of the agency’s ongoing drive to recruit young talent and rebuild public confidence.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon personally offered Recososa a position at the DPWH Davao Regional Office during a visit to the city on Thursday, December 4, 2025, where he was accompanying President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“It's good that you're joining because we have a lot to do next year. We need fresh blood. New. The ones who don't look like Brice Hernandez and Henry Alcantara,” the Secretary told Recososa, who was accompanied by his father, Edwin Recososa.

New hires to combat corruption

The Secretary’s comment referenced former DPWH district engineer Brice Hernandez and assistant district engineer Henry Alcantara, who were dismissed from the service after an investigation into alleged anomalies surrounding "ghost" or sub-standard flood-control projects in Bulacan province. The agency is currently undergoing major changes following the implication of several officials in alleged kickback schemes and bid manipulation tied to government infrastructure projects.

Recososa is one of the candidates the DPWH is hiring to fill approximately 2,000 job vacancies nationwide. This recruitment push aligns with an order from the President to encourage new Civil Engineering graduates to join the DPWH to help build key infrastructure projects for the country.

The viral story and parental sacrifice

The younger Recososa came to the attention of the agency after his father, Edwin, became a social media sensation in Davao City. Following Dave’s passing of the recently concluded Civil Engineering Licensure Exam, the older Recososa, a dedicated jeepney driver, celebrated by giving free rides to passengers.

Secretary Dizon praised Edwin for his 'daily sacrifices' as a jeepney driver, enabling Dave to graduate and pursue his goal of becoming a civil engineer and supporting his family. The Secretary hopes that hiring young professionals like Recososa, who are perceived as being untainted by past controversies, will help in the agency's transformation.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cebu Pacific cancels flights after A320 recall

Cebu Pacific cancels flights after Airbus A320 recall

2m read
Mugshots of persons under the custody of the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), who were arrested for alleged involvement in flood control anomalies in Oriental Mindoro. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla also showed photos of some accused who are still at large, including former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co (top left). Immigration authorities said four officials are currently outside the country, including Co. At least two accused who are currently outside the country have also expressed willingness to surrender themselves to the Philippine embassies.

8 arrested amid Philippine flood control scandal

3m read
Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co, the former Ako Bicol party-list congressman, vanished after he left the Philippines in August 2025 for the US, citing medical treatment. US records show he departed New York on September 13, with unconfirmed sightings in Singapore, Spain, Dubai and Portugal.

Arrest warrants vs Zaldy Co, 17 others: Manila court

3m read
A protester throws green mussels during an anti-corruption rally outside the Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Navotas, Metro Manila on September 8, 2025.

Philippines: 97% believe corruption is rampant in govt

2m read