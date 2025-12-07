DPWH hires 'fresh blood': Viral jeepney driver's son lands engineer job

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon personally offered Recososa a position at the DPWH Davao Regional Office during a visit to the city on Thursday, December 4, 2025, where he was accompanying President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Dubai: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has hired newly licensed civil engineer Dave Rusty Recososa, the son of a Davao City jeepney driver who went viral for offering free rides to celebrate his son's success, as part of the agency’s ongoing drive to recruit young talent and rebuild public confidence.

Recososa is one of the candidates the DPWH is hiring to fill approximately 2,000 job vacancies nationwide. This recruitment push aligns with an order from the President to encourage new Civil Engineering graduates to join the DPWH to help build key infrastructure projects for the country.

The Secretary’s comment referenced former DPWH district engineer Brice Hernandez and assistant district engineer Henry Alcantara, who were dismissed from the service after an investigation into alleged anomalies surrounding "ghost" or sub-standard flood-control projects in Bulacan province. The agency is currently undergoing major changes following the implication of several officials in alleged kickback schemes and bid manipulation tied to government infrastructure projects.

“It's good that you're joining because we have a lot to do next year. We need fresh blood. New. The ones who don't look like Brice Hernandez and Henry Alcantara,” the Secretary told Recososa, who was accompanied by his father, Edwin Recososa.

The younger Recososa came to the attention of the agency after his father, Edwin, became a social media sensation in Davao City. Following Dave’s passing of the recently concluded Civil Engineering Licensure Exam, the older Recososa, a dedicated jeepney driver, celebrated by giving free rides to passengers.

Secretary Dizon praised Edwin for his 'daily sacrifices' as a jeepney driver, enabling Dave to graduate and pursue his goal of becoming a civil engineer and supporting his family. The Secretary hopes that hiring young professionals like Recososa, who are perceived as being untainted by past controversies, will help in the agency's transformation.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.