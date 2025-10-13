Philippines: 8 confirmed dead in Davao Oriental quake

Number of injured has risen to over 400, with 104 individuals still being confirmed
Manila: At least eight people have been confirmed dead in separate earthquakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental as of 6 am Monday, October 13, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
The number of injured has risen to over 400, with 104 individuals still being confirmed by the agency.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported nearly 1,200 aftershocks in Davao Oriental following the powerful magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that hit Manay on October 11.
Additionally, more than 11,000 aftershocks have also been felt in Cebu, where a magnitude 6.9 offshore quake struck two weeks prior, causing 74 deaths.
The region continues to experience seismic activity as authorities monitor ongoing aftershocks in both Davao and Cebu.
The twin earthquakes severely impacted numerous families across Davao Oriental and neighboring provinces, with over 136,000 families or more than 530,000 people affected across the Davao and Caraga regions.
Infrastructure and homes suffered significant damage, including the collapse of houses, schools, and hospitals.
The Manay District Hospital sustained major structural damage, forcing evacuation and conversion of open spaces into temporary wards.
Officials from the Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that 49,421 people in 7,576 families were displaced, with thousands having to stay in evacuation centers. Communication and power outages occurred across the affected areas, complicating relief operations.
The strong tremors prompted emergency responses, with evacuation efforts underway, road clearing, and medical assistance being mobilised.
Despite the devastation, authorities continue to assess the situation and coordinate relief for affected communities.
Deaths: at least 8 in Davao Oriental
Injuries: over 400, with 104 critical still being confirmed
Aftershocks: Nearly 1,200 recorded in Davao Oriental since October 11 quakes
Additional seismic activity, with nearly 12,000 aftershocks recorded, continues in Cebu following a recent 6.9 magnitude quake
Over 130,000 families affected in Davao and Caraga regions
Significant damage to homes, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure in Davao Oriental
Displacement and evacuation ongoing with thousands in temporary shelters
Authorities urge residents to stay alert and follow disaster preparedness protocols as aftershocks are expected to continue in the coming days.
The government pledges swift assistance and recovery efforts to help the affected populations rebuild and recover from the effects of this devastating natural disaster.
