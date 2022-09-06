A happy dozen: Get ready for Onam with these 12 classic recipes

Onam is a traditional harvest festival from the southern Indian state of Kerala celebrated over 10 days with boat races, special cuisine, floral arrangements and tableaus. Legend has it that the ancient demon king Mahabali comes to mark the annual harvest and spend time with his subjects.
Malayalees around the world, including expats in the UAE mark this tradition with elaborate vegetarian meals served on banana leaves. Here are some classic Onam recipes published previously that would help amp up your preparations.
Share your favourite Onam memory with us at food@gulfnews.com