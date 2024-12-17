Indian cuisine secures 12th spot in Taste Atlas' 100 Best Cuisines for 2024-25

Indian cuisine is once again in the spotlight, securing the 12th spot in Taste Atlas's prestigious list of the 100 Best Cuisines in the World for 2024-25! In a recent update, Taste Atlas, an online food guide based in Zagreb, Croatia, has unveiled its beloved year-end rankings for the best cuisines worldwide. Greece has secured the coveted top spot, showcasing its rich flavours and culinary depth. However, Indian cuisine proudly represents its vibrant heritage by claiming 12th among the world's gastronomic leaders.

This year's rankings were meticulously determined through an impressive collection of 477,287 valid ratings, covering an extensive array of over 15,000 dishes documented in Taste Atlas's vast database. The top five cuisines—Greek, Italian, Mexican, Spanish, and Portuguese—each offered their unique tastes and cultural significance. In contrast, Indian cuisine, known for its bold spices and diverse ingredients, narrowly missed the top 10, yet its presence is undeniably strong within the global culinary landscape.

Taste Atlas aims to celebrate the remarkable and varied culinary traditions that each country has to offer. Beyond just the rankings of cuisines, the guide honours outstanding dishes, beverages, food regions, and legendary restaurants. Acknowledging Indian cuisine as one of the finalists showcases the exquisite and intricate flavours that have garnered admiration across continents.

The recognition adds to the growing accolade list for Indian cuisine throughout 2024, reflecting its enduring charm and cultural richness. Among the standout dishes highlighted by Taste Atlas are the Amritsari kulcha, Butter Garlic Naan, Murgh makhani, and Hyderabadi biryani.

Furthermore, Taste Atlas has spotlighted several iconic establishments where food aficionados can indulge in India's culinary wealth. Among these is Dum Pukht in New Delhi, renowned for its royal Mughlai fare; Glenary's in Darjeeling, celebrated for its charming ambience and delectable treats; and Ram Ashraya in Mumbai, famous for its authentic South Indian cuisine. The continued recognition of Indian cuisine by Taste Atlas in multiple categories during the 2024-2025 awards underscores its significant and shared appreciation globally, championing the country's rich gastronomic heritage.

Social media reactions

Since this post was shared, the users flocked to post their comments. Many expressed happiness about the inclusion of Indian cuisine, while others voiced disappointment that their countries were not featured.

An Instagram user, @shines, commented: "Absolutely thrilled to see Indian cuisine making waves on the global stage! 12th in Taste Atlas's rankings is a testament to our rich culinary heritage! #IndianCuisine #TasteAtlas"

Another user, @Bijimathew, wrote in a post: "12th place is no small feat! Indian cuisine deserves all the recognition. Let's keep spreading the love for our delicious dishes!"

"Shoutout to all the chefs and home cooks who are keeping the essence of Indian cuisine alive! Proud to represent the 12th spot in Taste Atlas! "commented an Instagram user, @michaeljames.

"Indian cuisine may have missed the top 10, but its flavours are definitely in the hearts of many! Here's to more recognition in the future!" wrote @renusekhar.