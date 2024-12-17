Dubai: Get ready to embrace the festive spirit! This holiday season, Dubai is buzzing with all kinds of festive events that are bound to make your Christmas extra special. From lavish brunches featuring festive delicacies to unique dining experiences inspired by global traditions, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're gathering with family, celebrating with friends, or indulging in a festive feast, these events are at some of Dubai's most beloved venues. Here's a roundup of the exciting holiday happenings that await you this December!

Carine

Carine, the French-Mediterranean restaurant at Emirates Golf Club, offers festive dining experiences for Christmas, featuring a special à la carte menu for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, complemented by a live DJ to enhance the celebratory atmosphere. The Christmas Eve dinner will be held on December 24 from 7 to 11.30pm, while the Christmas Day lunch is available from noon to 3.45pm, followed by dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm. The festive à la carte menu caters to groups of up to 5 guests, and a special festive set menu for group bookings of 6 or more.

Iris

Iris Meydan invites guests to a magical Christmas celebration with two exceptional events on December 25. From 1 to 5pm, the 'Christmas edition' brunch features a lavish festive spread with live cooking stations, including Maki, Ceviche, and Tacos, alongside Christmas centrepieces like Roasted Turkey Roll and Yule Log Cake, all while resident DJs enhance the festive atmosphere. At 7pm, the 'Pretty In Pink' - Christmas Edition' offers ladies three hours of unlimited drinks with a main course or two starters from Iris classics, plus one beverage for Dh50. Additionally, on December 29, Iris teams up with Odys to present 'Après Ski' from 2 to 6pm, transforming the venue into a ski-inspired wonderland with snowfall and live cooking stations featuring signature dishes.

Atrangi

Christmas roast at Atrangi. Image Credit: Supplied

From December 22 to 27, Atrangi by Ritu Dalma, located in Jumeirah Al Qasr, will present a unique 'Christmas Roast' menu inspired by festive traditions from India. This special menu features signature dishes such as slow-cooked leg of lamb with smoked garlic yoghurt, duck roast with Malabar pepper rub, and salt-baked salmon with white butter sauce.

Maison Mathis

Maison Mathis at Voco Dubai The Palm will host a series of events this holiday season at Palm West Beach. Among them is the Maison Jumper Party on Saturday, December 21, from 1 to 4pm. Guests are invited to wear their favourite Christmas jumpers for a chance to win a special prize while enjoying a lavish spread of festive delights. Additionally, on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, from 12 to 4pm, guests can partake in a brunch featuring live entertainment, a barbecue buffet, and family-friendly activities. Highlights include a visit from Santa and face painting for children.

Th8 Palm

The Th8 Palm Beach Resort offers Christmas Brunch on December 21, featuring a variety of holiday-inspired dishes, live entertainment, and a special Kids' Club with Santa. Enjoy a dinner buffet on Christmas Eve with options like live turkey carving, seafood, and festive desserts. Opt for a beachfront dinner with a seafood tower or lobster tail, complemented by dessert and beverages.

Voco Bonnington

Voco Bonnington, located at Jumeirah Lake Towers, offers Christmas Day Brunch featuring roasted meats, seafood, gourmet salads, and decadent desserts. Santa will make a special appearance at the brunch, spreading cheer and bringing gifts for the little ones.

Babel

Babel in Downtown Dubai offers a festive Lebanese Christmas lunch and dinner with traditional trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

Babel, located in Downtown Dubai, is a Lebanese cuisine restaurant hosting a traditional Christmas lunch and dinner. Complete with all the festive trimmings, this holiday feast promises to be a culinary delight, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Join Babel for an evening filled with food, warm hospitality, and spectacular views of the iconic Burj Khalifa this holiday season.

Park Regis

Festive celebrations await at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel. Image Credit: Supplied

At the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel in Dubai, indulge in a festive season filled with feasts and brunches, all set against stunning views of Dubai's skyline. Experience a Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, featuring a festive buffet with live cooking stations, Christmas turkey, and carols by Santa, starting at just Dh149. On December 25, enjoy a brunch featuring a lunch buffet, holiday treats, and surprises, starting at Dh129.

Raffles

Festive spread at Rafffles Image Credit: Supplied

Raffles Dubai offers to celebrate the holiday season with a festive lineup of culinary delights. Enjoy a Christmas Eve Dinner at Solo on December 24, 2024, with a traditional four-course set menu featuring signature holiday dishes, festive cocktails, and a kids' menu, available from 7.30 to 11.30pm for Dh299 per person (non-alcoholic) and Dh399 per person (selected beverages). On Christmas Day, join the Grand Christmas Day Brunch in the Raffles Ballroom from 1 to 4pm, featuring live cooking stations, the iconic Raffles Roast, live entertainment, and a kids' area, with package prices ranging from Dh450 to Dh825, and Dh225 (kids from 6to 11 years old). Additionally, till December 25, 2024, you can order a perfectly roasted Turkey to Go from Raffles Salon, available daily from 8am until midnight, with options for Dh750 (serves 5 to 7 people) and Dh990 (serves 8 to 10 people). The Yule Log Cake is available for takeaway until December 30, 2024, from 8am to midnight, priced at Dh 185 per kilogram.

Lucky Voice

Lucky Voice is hosting a special Christmas-themed brunch on December 21 and 28, 2024, offering a festive turkey feast. Guests can enjoy a festive cocktail and lively entertainment, including dancing and open mic karaoke. Additionally, until January 14, 2025, they offer a variety of corporate packages for gatherings.

Package 1: 'All I Want for Christmas" (from Dh215 per person), which includes a welcome beverage, unlimited house beverages for two hours, and karaoke for groups of eight or more. For a more extended celebration, Package 2: 'Rocking Around the Christmas Tree' (Dh365 per person) features three hours of karaoke and unlimited drinks, while Package 3: 'Let it Snow' (starting from Dh315 per person) offers an indulgent menu with hearty dishes and free-flowing beverages for an additional charge. Each package includes a welcome cocktail, snacks, and karaoke, ensuring a festive and fun experience.