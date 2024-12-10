Indian garam masala: The second best spice blend in the world according to Taste Atlas

Dubai: When you think of Indian cuisine, what's the first thing that comes to mind? For many, it's the aromatic scent of curry, which often derives from the Indian spice blend known as garam masala. This iconic spice blend is celebrated for its bold flavours and has recently gained global recognition. In fact, it proudly ranks second on Taste Atlas's list of the '10 Best Spice Blends,' an online food guide based in Zagreb, Croatia.

With an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, garam masala shares the spotlight with Merquén, a traditional Chilean spice blend that takes the top position with a 4.7 star rating. Among the top three is Za'atar from Lebanon, with its 4.4 stars. These rankings reflect culinary preferences worldwide.

When it comes to Indian cuisine, garam masalas are a delightful reflection of the country's rich diversity. Each region, and often each cook, crafts their blend of spices, creating unique flavour profiles that elevate their dishes. While many of these masala powders share common ingredients, it's the personal touch and regional influences that set them apart.

A blend of flavour and warmth

'Garam Masala' translates to 'hot spices,' highlighting its warming qualities. At the heart of most garam masalas are a few key spices: green cardamom, black cardamom, dried fenugreek leaves (or kasuri methi), fennel, sesame seeds, mustard seeds, caraway seeds, cloves, coriander seeds, and bay leaf. However, in the southern parts of India and the region of Kashmir, two standout ingredients take centre stage – cinnamon and star anise. Their generous addition infuses these masalas with warmth and a hint of sweetness, making for an unforgettable culinary experience. So, whether you're cooking a family recipe or trying something new, each garam masala (recipe link) offers a world of flavour waiting to be explored!

TasteAtlas describes garam masala as 'an intensely aromatic blend that enhances dishes with its complex flavours.' Traditionally, it's added at the tail end of cooking, allowing its rich essence to be present in different regions. However, if you want to amplify its punch, a quick sauté in ghee can elevate its fragrance even further.

Ready to bring some garam magic into your kitchen? Here's a simple recipe to create this beloved spice blend from scratch.

Social media reactions

The list is generating quite the buzz on social media.

@Chef_Maya wrote on Instagram, "I'm obsessed with Za'atar too! But garam masala will always hold a special place in my heart."

Another food enthusiast, @Drishya97, wrote, "I've been making my own garam masala for years, and it's versatile in so many dishes!"

On Instagram, an excited user @Mohit_Sharma shared, "#2 on the list and for good reason! Every dish just hits differently with garam masala."