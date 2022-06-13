Watch: 15-minute bitter gourd stir fry or Pavakka Thoran

Ingredients

200 gms bitter gourd (light yellow)

1 ½ cup grated coconut

1 onion minced (medium-sized)

2 green chillies sliced

2 sprigs of curry leaves

1 tbsp coconut oil

¼ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp water

Salt to taste

Method

Step: 1

Wash the bitter gourd well. Slit open and remove the seeds and pith from inside. Cut it into small pieces.

Step: 2

Transfer the chopped bitter gourd into a bowl and add one teaspoon of salt and combine well. Cover the bowl and keep aside for five minutes.

Step: 3

Mince one medium sized onion. Cut two green chillies and place it in another bowl.

Step: 4

Add grated coconut, turmeric powder, a bit of salt and two sprigs of curry leaves. Mix well.

Step: 5

Next add the chopped bitter gourd after squeezing out the water from it, this helps cut the bitterness out.. Mix everything together.

Step: 6

Heat a deep pan or kadai and transfer the mixed ingredients into it. Stir for a few seconds. Add two tablespoons of water. Cover and cook over a low flame for about 4 to 5 minutes.

Step: 7

Remove the lid, add salt if required. Pour one tablespoon of coconut oil over the stir fry, put off the flame and gently mix. Bitter gourd stir fry is ready to be served.

About the author: Sobha Varghese is a homemaker based in Mumbai, India. Sobha runs a popular YouTube blog called ‘Sobha's Kitchenette’ that focuses on authentic and traditional Kerala recipes

Video by: Varghese Mathew