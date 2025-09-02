And those celebrations? They go on long after Onam is over — stretching all the way into December, just before the Christmas lights take over. That’s Onam in the UAE for you: a long celebration that adapts itself to the rhythm of life here.

Onam is just around the corner, and I miss the vibe. More precisely, I miss the pookalams — those vibrant floral carpets laid out at the front doors of homes and the lobbies of buildings. In Kerala, they’re everywhere. In the UAE, pookalams tend to show up only on weekends, usually as part of a community celebration.

This year, Thiru Onam falls on a Friday, which is already a public holiday in the UAE. That means no juggling Zoom meetings while daydreaming of parippu, pappadam, and a drizzle of ghee. For once, Malayalis across the Emirates will be slurping payasam off their palms from the comfort of their homes. A rare luxury!

Of course, Onakodi — the new clothes we wear for Onam — had to be part of the haul. But I wasn’t impressed. Saris, jubas, and skirts in the classic cream and gold palette were all there, but many were ruined by garish, overdone designs. I’m okay with a bit of glitter. After all, golden thread is practically part of the tradition but this felt like a fashion crime.

Last Saturday, my wife and I kicked off our celebrations with the usual ritual: Onam shopping. Every supermarket we stepped into was buzzing —aisles packed with shoppers ticking off the same checklist. It felt like a little slice of Kerala had temporarily taken over Lulu and Carrefour. There were banana chips, jasmine flowers, fresh plantains, and an unmistakable excitement in the air.

But my wife’s biggest concern? The raw mangoes. They can be deceptive. Even if they look perfectly green on the outside, they may have already started ripening inside. And that’s a disaster waiting to happen. Without that sharp, tangy bite, avial just doesn’t taste the same.

We managed to pick up most of the vegetables, though we left out the bananas and banana leaves. Those are best bought the day before. We stocked up on jaggery, condensed milk, ghee, cashews, raisins — all the essentials for payasam. The puja items too. Yes, we remembered the whole coconut.

Onam might look a little different here in Dubai. The rhythms have changed, the timelines stretched. But the spirit? That remains intact. In every home trying to recreate the aromas of a Kerala kitchen, in every child learning to lay flowers in a perfect ring, and in every shared laugh over payasam — Onam lives on.

Shyam A. Krishna has been slicing and dicing news for nearly 40 years and is in no mood to slow down. As Acting Editor, he runs the newsroom — digital and print. Sports was the passion that ignited his career, and he now writes about just about everything: news, business, sports, health, travel, and entertainment. Even cooking! You might have spotted him at COP28, the Arabian Travel Market, the Dubai World Cup racing, the T20 World Cup cricket, the Dubai tennis and Abu Dhabi Formula One motor racing. Before all that, the newsroom was (and still is) his home turf. As Night Editor, he designed and produced pages for several years before focusing on Opinion pieces. The transition from Opinion Editor to Senior Associate Editor signalled a return to writing — from special reports and blogs to features. And when he’s not chasing stories or deadlines, Shyam is probably making travel plans or baking something.