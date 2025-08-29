UAE's Onam Feast: Tradition meets innovation in Restaurant Sadhya

“Most often, my clients come to me with a very specific dish they grew up with, something they connect to this festival, and they want to relive that memory in a new way,” she says. “These are the kinds of twists I live for, they carry the nostalgia of Onam but in a way that feels brand new to the world. In fact, the rasam ramen became such a hit that it has found a permanent spot on my soon-to-launch restaurant’s menu.” She expects the restaurant to open in the Downtown Dubai area next January.