Ex-Air Force Mohan Lal fakes funeral to see who cares— shocks his village

He lay in a coffin, had a procession — all to witness people’s affection in real time
In a dramatic, emotional display that has gone viral across India and social media, Mohan Lal, a 74-year-old former Air Force veteran from Bihar, staged his own funeral while he was still alive — laying in a coffin, being carried in procession, and even having rituals performed — all just to see how many people would attend and how much affection he would receive.
The spectacle unfolded in Konchi village in the Gaya district (Guraru block), where Mohan Lal asked for a decorated bier, mournful songs, and a funeral procession complete with chanting villagers and ritualistic trappings.
As people gathered — some curious, some genuinely emotional — he suddenly rose, shocking the crowd. A symbolic effigy was burned, and a mass feast was reportedly held as part of the “funeral.”
When asked why he went to such lengths, Mohan Lal said he wanted to experience people carrying his bier while he was alive to truly understand how much respect and affection he commanded in his community. “After death, people carry the bier, but I wanted to witness it myself and know how much affection people give me,” he explained.
Locals say Mohan Lal is respected in the village for his years of social contribution. He had previously funded and built a well-equipped crematorium in the village to address the difficulties of funeral services during rainy seasons.
In rural India, funerals have strong collective importance — neighbors, relatives, villagers all attend, carry the coffin, recite prayers, and share food. For someone like Mohan Lal, staging his own funeral can be seen as a way to momentarily reverse roles, turning mourners into spectators while he remains present, silent but observing.
It also reveals vulnerabilities many of us carry: the fear of being forgotten, of being unloved once gone, or the desire to feel appreciated in tangible ways. In a time of high mobility, where children migrate for work, elders sometimes feel invisible. This act may reflect that emotional tension.
