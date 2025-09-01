Onam Sadhya: The feast that connects cultures and generations

Start sadhya by quickly (the operative word is quickly, be fast, be impatient to prove you are on a mission to obliterate banana leaf and contents) separating morsel-worthy amounts of rice, sambar, parippu and random dishes of one’s choice, ensuring consistency is more runny than solid (I challenge you to make a morsel, but never mind, every effort is admirable in the eyes of your host). Constantly shore up immediate portions with little nudges of your open palm. Once happy with portion size, flip wrist and invert palm to form a Hadrian’s Wall with your palm on leaf, gather portion in and with a swirl (aha!) of your palm, enclosing ingredients in a clutch, allowing sufficient liquids and squashed vegetables to ooze through fingers and run into kurta sleeves. Proceed to ingest. Repeat.