‘Ice broken’ after Dubai meeting, says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that an informal meeting took place with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to address the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy.
India defeated Pakistan in the final, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to accept the winner’s trophy and medals from Naqvi. The PCB chief subsequently left with the trophy, which remains at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai.
Saikia revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) played a mediating role in arranging a meeting on the sidelines of the ICC board meetings in Dubai.
“I was part of both the informal and formal ICC meetings. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present,” Saikia told PTI.
“Although the Asia Cup issue was not on the official agenda, the ICC facilitated a separate meeting between us in the presence of senior ICC officials,” he added.
According to Times of India, ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta helped coordinate the talks.
Speaking to IANS, Saikia said the talks with Naqvi were cordial and constructive.
“We had a long meeting of about an hour, facilitated by a senior ICC member. Mohsin Naqvi and I discussed how to resolve the issue. He will give us some options, and we will also suggest a few so that the stalemate can be broken at the earliest,” Saikia said.
He noted that both boards are now working towards an amicable solution, with communication lines reopened after weeks of tension.
Addressing reports that a special committee might be formed to resolve the trophy impasse, Saikia dismissed the speculation.
“That is totally incorrect news. There is no truth in that. It’s purely speculative,” he clarified. “No such discussion took place at the ICC meeting.”
The Asia Cup trophy remains at the ACC offices in Dubai, with staff reportedly instructed by Naqvi not to move it without his approval. The PCB chief has maintained that the Indian team must accept the trophy directly from him.
“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now,” Saikia concluded.
