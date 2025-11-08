GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: BCCI and Mohsin Naqvi hold talks to resolve trophy controversy

‘Ice broken’ after Dubai meeting, says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha stand on the field after the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha stand on the field after the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
AFP

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that an informal meeting took place with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to address the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy.

India defeated Pakistan in the final, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to accept the winner’s trophy and medals from Naqvi. The PCB chief subsequently left with the trophy, which remains at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai.

ICC facilitated discussion between BCCI and PCB

Saikia revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) played a mediating role in arranging a meeting on the sidelines of the ICC board meetings in Dubai.

“I was part of both the informal and formal ICC meetings. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present,” Saikia told PTI.
“Although the Asia Cup issue was not on the official agenda, the ICC facilitated a separate meeting between us in the presence of senior ICC officials,” he added.

According to Times of India, ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta helped coordinate the talks.

Cordial discussions to ‘break the stalemate’

Speaking to IANS, Saikia said the talks with Naqvi were cordial and constructive.

“We had a long meeting of about an hour, facilitated by a senior ICC member. Mohsin Naqvi and I discussed how to resolve the issue. He will give us some options, and we will also suggest a few so that the stalemate can be broken at the earliest,” Saikia said.

He noted that both boards are now working towards an amicable solution, with communication lines reopened after weeks of tension.

No committee formed to resolve the dispute

Addressing reports that a special committee might be formed to resolve the trophy impasse, Saikia dismissed the speculation.

“That is totally incorrect news. There is no truth in that. It’s purely speculative,” he clarified. “No such discussion took place at the ICC meeting.”

Trophy still at ACC headquarters in Dubai

The Asia Cup trophy remains at the ACC offices in Dubai, with staff reportedly instructed by Naqvi not to move it without his approval. The PCB chief has maintained that the Indian team must accept the trophy directly from him.

“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now,” Saikia concluded.

Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav and team celebrate with an imaginary trophy after their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Asia Cup trophy row could be in focus at ICC meeting

2m read
Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav and team celebrate with an imaginary trophy after their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

BCCI to raise Asia Cup trophy issue at ICC meeting

2m read
Indian players celebrate their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Asia Cup controversy: Naqvi refuses to release trophy

2m read
Indian captain Surya Kumar Yadav and team celebrate with an imaginary trophy after their win in the DP World Asia Cup final defeating Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Where’s Asia Cup trophy? When and how'll India get it

2m read