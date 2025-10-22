High-voltage cricket action as India will take on Pakistan again on November 7

India and Pakistan are grouped together in Pool C, alongside Kuwait
Dubai; If you thought an India-Pakistan cricket clash wasn’t on the horizon, think again. In less than three weeks, the two teams will face off on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.
The high-octane encounter will be part of the Hong Kong Sixes, a fast-paced, six-a-side tournament. India and Pakistan are grouped together in Pool C, alongside Kuwait. The tournament features 12 teams split across four pools:
Pool A: Afghanistan, Nepal, South Africa
Pool B: Australia, England, UAE
Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait
Pool D: Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka
The action-packed, three-day tournament will see top cricketing nations compete in a unique, short-format contest designed to entertain.
India will be led by former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who reunites with his longtime teammate R. Ashwin, already confirmed to participate.
“It’s an absolute honour to lead Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition,” said Karthik. “I look forward to leading a group of players with incredible records, and together we’ll aim to bring joy to the fans with fearless, entertaining cricket.”
Cricket Hong Kong chairperson Burji Shroff added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dinesh as India’s captain. His leadership and experience will bring immense value to the tournament and help draw fans from around the world to this cricketing spectacle.”
On the other side, Pakistan, who announced their squad on Tuesday, will be captained by Abbas Afridi. Their team features a mix of explosive youth and seasoned campaigners, including Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Abdul Samad, and Mohammad Shahzad.H
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox