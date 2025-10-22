GOLD/FOREX
SPORT
High-voltage cricket action as India will take on Pakistan again on November 7

India and Pakistan are grouped together in Pool C, alongside Kuwait

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik (L) takes a selfie with cricket fans during the unveiling of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy in Bengaluru on September 13, 2025.
AFP

Dubai; If you thought an India-Pakistan cricket clash wasn’t on the horizon, think again. In less than three weeks, the two teams will face off on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The high-octane encounter will be part of the Hong Kong Sixes, a fast-paced, six-a-side tournament. India and Pakistan are grouped together in Pool C, alongside Kuwait. The tournament features 12 teams split across four pools:

Pool A: Afghanistan, Nepal, South Africa

Pool B: Australia, England, UAE

Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait

Pool D: Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka

The action-packed, three-day tournament will see top cricketing nations compete in a unique, short-format contest designed to entertain.

India will be led by former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who reunites with his longtime teammate R. Ashwin, already confirmed to participate.

“It’s an absolute honour to lead Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition,” said Karthik. “I look forward to leading a group of players with incredible records, and together we’ll aim to bring joy to the fans with fearless, entertaining cricket.”

Cricket Hong Kong chairperson Burji Shroff added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dinesh as India’s captain. His leadership and experience will bring immense value to the tournament and help draw fans from around the world to this cricketing spectacle.”

On the other side, Pakistan, who announced their squad on Tuesday, will be captained by Abbas Afridi. Their team features a mix of explosive youth and seasoned campaigners, including Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Abdul Samad, and Mohammad Shahzad.H

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
