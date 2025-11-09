Pakistan beat Kuwait to clinch Hong Kong Sixes title

Opener Abdul Samad scores 13-ball 42 while captain Abbas Afridi hit 52 off 11 deliveries
Dubai: Pakistan stormed to their sixth Hong Kong Sixes title after defeating Kuwait by 43 runs in the 2025 final held in Mong Kok on Sunday.
Batting first, Pakistan piled up an impressive 135 for three in six overs, powered by opener Abdul Samad’s 13-ball 42 and captain Abbas Afridi’s explosive 52 off just 11 deliveries. In response, Kuwait could only muster 92 in 5.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Maaz Sadaqat claiming three crucial wickets.
Pakistan’s campaign began with a four-wicket win over Kuwait, followed by a narrow two-run loss to India via the DLS method. The team bounced back strongly, defeating South Africa by five wickets in the quarter-finals and edging Australia by a single run in a thrilling semi-final to reach the title clash.
Kuwait, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable run to the final, notching victories over India, Afghanistan, and England.
India endured a disappointing tournament. After an opening win against Pakistan, the Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered consecutive defeats to Kuwait, UAE, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Former pacer Abhimanyu Mithun topped India’s run charts with 87 runs in four innings, while all-rounder Stuart Binny was their leading wicket-taker with three dismissals.
