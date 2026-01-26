Sharjah-Dubai morning traffic: Slowdowns on E11, traffic builds on E311

Light delays on Sheikh Zayed Road, while congestion intensifies on routes into Dubai
Dubai: Morning traffic is mostly moving steadily across the city, with slight delays on Sheikh Zayed Road and light to medium congestion on Al Khail Road, while heavier bottlenecks are building on routes into Dubai from Sharjah, according to Google Maps traffic overlays.
Pockets of medium to heavy traffic are being seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), with a long stretch in Deira seeing red. On Al Khail Road (E44), commuters are experiencing light to medium traffic in the Dubai Design District area.
Key connecting routes, including Umm Suqeim Street (D63), Hessa Street (D61) and Al Jamayel Street (D59), are flowing freely overall, with pockets of congestion in some sections.
For motorists heading to Dubai from Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is showing heavy congestion from Al Tarfa in Sharjah to Mirdif, with multiple accidents reported. Meanwhile, Emirates Road (E611) is also seeing heavy traffic stretching from Al Malha to Al Khawaneej.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain safe distances and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes rise during peak hours.
