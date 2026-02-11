GOLD/FOREX
Weather

Weather forecast: Warmer days, foggy mornings and fresh winds ahead in UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Temperatures climb as winds strengthen and sea conditions worsen later this weekend.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Weak surface pressure systems, combined with an upper-level high-pressure ridge, are set to bring generally fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE from today through the coming days, with temperatures gradually rising and patchy overnight fog expected in some areas, according to the national forecast.

In its daily weather bulletin, the National Centre of Metrology (NCM) said that conditions on Thursday are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing eastward and light to moderate winds. Night-time and early morning humidity may lead to mist or fog over some coastal areas and islands. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31–33°C in coastal and internal areas, with lows between 7°C and 17°C, while mountain regions will see highs of 19–24°C.

From Friday to Sunday, weather will remain mostly fair with intermittent cloud cover. Winds will stay light to moderate, freshening at times on Sunday and shifting from southeasterly to north-westerly, with speeds up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions are expected to become slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf by Sunday night.

