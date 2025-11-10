GOLD/FOREX
Big traffic relief ahead? Sharjah studies rerouting heavy trucks from Emirates Road

Study recommended to redirect traffic and boost road efficiency across the emirate

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Sharjah Council proposes diverting heavy trucks from Emirates Road to ease congestion
Sharjah: The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has proposed a detailed study to divert heavy truck traffic from Emirates Road to Al Watan Road in a bid to ease congestion and improve traffic flow on key routes.

The recommendation was issued during the Council’s third session of the eleventh legislative term, chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, at its headquarters in Sharjah on Monday.

Members praised the Roads and Transport Authority’s ongoing efforts to expand infrastructure projects and enhance the efficiency of the transport network across the emirate.

The Council also called for:

  • Establishing a coordinating body to unify project data and timelines among service entities.

  • Introducing local legislation to regulate road use and ensure smoother traffic flow.

  • Leveraging artificial intelligence and smart technologies to analyse traffic data and forecast future mobility trends.

The proposal to reroute heavy trucks—alongside relocating related stations and systems—aims to relieve pressure on major corridors and improve overall traffic fluidity.

Further recommendations included developing dedicated bus lanes, integrating public transport networks across all areas of Sharjah, and enhancing stormwater drainage systems to improve road safety and climate resilience.

