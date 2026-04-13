Jet fuel shortage explained: Why airfares rise when its supply tightens

Jet fuel comes from the middle part of the oil refining process, between lighter products like petrol and heavier ones like diesel. This kerosene-like fraction is then further treated and purified to meet strict aviation safety standards before it becomes Jet A or Jet A-1 fuel used in aircraft.

Much of this fuel passes through chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, making the market highly vulnerable to conflict or shipping disruption. According to Reuters, more than one-fifth of the global seaborne jet fuel trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Middle East plays a crucial role in global jet fuel exports. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar are among the world’s largest exporters, supplying major aviation markets across Asia, Europe and Africa. Singapore, South Korea and India are also major refining exporters, while Europe relies heavily on distribution through Rotterdam and Belgium.

The United States remains the largest single consumer because of its huge domestic aviation market, followed by China, Europe, and fast-growing hub regions such as the Gulf, where airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha serve as major global transit points. Demand is highest next in India.

For airlines, fuel is not just another expense — it is one of the largest components of operating cost. According to IATA economic data, fuel typically accounts for between 25 and 35 per cent of airline operating expenses and, during volatile periods, can exceed 40 per cent. This has a direct impact on ticket prices.

Ticket prices tend to rise sharply as carriers seek to offset higher fuel costs, while cargo operations can also face disruptions as freight airlines compete for a limited supply. In many cases, airlines resort to “tankering” fuel — carrying extra fuel from airports where it is cheaper or more readily available — to avoid shortages at destination airports. Smaller regional airports are usually hit first, as they have less storage capacity and fewer supply alternatives than major international hubs.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.