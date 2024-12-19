Subai: The General Directorate of Civil Defense of Saudi Arabia has urged the public to exercise extreme caution as thunderstorms are forecasted to impact most regions of the Kingdom until Saturday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Residents are advised to avoid valleys prone to flash floods, refrain from swimming in them, and strictly follow instructions issued through official media channels and social networking platforms.

In the Makkah region, light to moderate rain is expected, with the possibility of flash floods, hail, and dust-stirring winds. Affected areas include Jeddah, Makkah city, Bahra, Al-Jamoum, Khulais, Al Kamil, Rabigh, Alkaith, Qunfudhah, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, Al-Muwayh, Al-Khormah, Raniyah, and Turbah.

In the Riyadh region, light rain and dust-stirring winds are anticipated, affecting Riyadh city and areas such as Afif, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwayiyah, Shaqra, Al Ghat, Al Zulfi, Al Majmaah, Rumah, Al Rayn, Thadiq, Horaimla, Diriyah, Dharma, Al Muzahmiyya, and Al Dhalam.

Madinah will experience light to moderate rain, while Al-Baha, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, and the Eastern Province will see light rain.

'Cold to very cold temperatures'

According to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), today's weather includes cold to very cold temperatures in northern Saudi Arabia.

Thunderstorms, ranging from light to moderate and accompanied by hail, are expected in parts of Makkah, Madinah, Hail, the Northern Borders, Al Jouf, and Tabuk. Light snowfall may occur on elevated areas such as Jabal Al Lawz, Al Uqlan, and Al Dhahr.