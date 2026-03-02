GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Rain forecast and cloudy skies for Monday across the Emirates

Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Tuesday morning over some western areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Monday, with a chance of light rainfall later in the day, particularly over some coastal areas and islands, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Tuesday morning over some western areas, while temperatures are forecast to decline in western parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with rougher sea conditions possible at times in the Arabian Gulf.

Daytime temperatures are likely to reach between 35°C and 30°C in coastal and island areas and 37°C to 32°C in internal regions, while mountain areas will see lower highs ranging between 29°C and 24°C.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with a probability of rainfall in some coastal areas and islands. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and may strengthen over the sea, causing rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

On Wednesday, similar conditions are forecast, with cloud cover and a chance of rain over some coastal and northern areas, alongside a gradual drop in temperatures. Winds are expected to become stronger at times, particularly over the sea, raising dust in western areas.

By Thursday, cloudy spells will continue, with a further chance of rainfall across coastal, northern and eastern parts of the country. Moderate to fresh winds may lead to blowing dust, especially in western regions.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, although seas are expected to remain moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.  

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
