Dubai: The UAE on Tuesday announced a new project to replace final written exams with skill and knowledge based evaluation of some students.

The initiative was announced by UAE Minister of Education Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri at a press conference on Tuesday to unveil the preparations for the new academic year in the public schools.

Students attending grade five to eight will be included in the initiative in the new academic year, the minister said.

Speaking to Gulf News later, she explained : “The assessment system in the public schools has been undergoing a revamp to ensure that it provides the right mechanism to give us a reflection of the students’ abilities and to be able to support them with various programmes.

"As part of that, we have changed the weights of each of the terms based on the outcomes for each term. On top of that, we have replaced for students in grade five to eight the final exam term two to be a project. The project not only measures the students’ outcomes in terms of the knowledge that they have, but also measures the skills of the students.”

12 new schools

The Minister also announced the opening of 12 new public schools in the new academic year.

Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said the Ministry is ready to receive 280,000 students in the public schools.

Around 30,000 new students have joined the public schools, he said, citing that the figure is in line with the normal intake of students.

100% ready

“We are 100 per cent ready to receive every single student in our public schools next week for the academic year, 2024-2025,” he told Gulf News.