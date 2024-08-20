Dubai: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has issued a series of tips for internet and digital space users to follow in order keep their information safe and urged them to report any suspicious emails.
The council has listed out some dos and don’ts that internet users should keep in mind as they receive emails in its efforts to achieve a safer digital environment and improve cybersecurity in the country for all targeted sectors.
It advised users to stay alert as email fishing is a scam where cybercriminals trick people with fake emails to obtain sensitive information or install malware.
“Email is a powerful tool for communication, but it’s also a common target for cybercriminals. Follow these simple Dos and Don’ts to keep your information safe. Stay alert and report any suspicious emails. Let’s work together to stay safe online,” the council said in a statement shared on its X account.
Dos
- Verify sender details-Check details before opening emails, especially if they seem unusual.
- Strengthen your account security by using strong passwords, update them regularly and enable multi-factor authentication.
- Report suspicious emails-Inform your IT department or email provider about suspicious emails.
Don’ts
- Don’t share personal information or financial information via email.
- Don’t click on unreliable URLs
- Don’t ignore warning signs such as typos or emotionally appealing messages.