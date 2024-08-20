New schools

The new openings for the upcoming academic year (2024-25) include five UK curriculum schools – Dubai British School Jumeirah, GEMS Founders School Dubai South, New Dawn Private School in Muhaisnah, Hampton Heights International School in Twar, and Springfield International School in Al Aweer – and one French curriculum school - Lycée Francais Jean Mermoz South in Al Barsha South.

The new schools add more than 16,000 new seats to the Dubai’s private school sector at a range of fee levels.

Early education

Meanwhile 29 new early childhood centres (ECCs) are also due to open in the new academic year, in addition to seven ECCs that opened their doors in June and July, including the first ECC to offer the Chinese curriculum in Dubai. The majority of new ECCs will offer the UK Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum.

Higher qualifications

The higher education landscape is also expanding with four new institutions licensed by KHDA set to open during the 2024-25 academic year. Three of them – SKEMA Business School from France, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics from Russia, and Symbiosis International University from India – offer bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes, and Neohorizon School of Business – a partnership between the UAE and China – offers a dedicated master’s degree in business.