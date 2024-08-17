Abu Dhabi: Students can work in private companies in the UAE under certain conditions, according to the Federal Decree Law on the Regulation of Labour Relations.

In a recent update, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) explained the framework under which juveniles can be hired under temporary work permits.

The Ministry notes that it is prohibited to employ children under 15. However, juveniles – Emiratis and expats aged 15 to 18 – can work in the UAE with the written approval from the person who has guardianship or custody of the juvenile, as explained under Article 5 of the Labour Law.

Daily limit

Among the conditions is that the working hours must not exceed six hours per day, and must include one or more rest periods, such that these periods in total are not less than one hour. This period or periods are determined so that the juvenile does not work more than four hours continuously.

Also, the employer must not assign the juvenile additional working hours, or keep him or her in the workplace after the work timings. Moreover, it is not allowed to make juveniles work on their rest days or official holidays.

Legal framework

The executive regulations of the Decree Law specifies the system for employing juveniles, the procedures that the employer must adhere to, the work in which it is prohibited to employ juveniles, and the controls for entities that aim to train and qualify juveniles professionally, including charitable, educational and training institutions, for some provisions of Article 5 of this Law.

Renewal period

Emirati students and resident expatriates can join projects for a renewable period of six months. There are also work permits for students who wish to work part-time throughout the year. The permit can be obtained from customer service centres and through the MoHRE’s smart applications.

Terms and conditions

• According to the law, juveniles may not be employed at night, in industrial projects, or in work that is dangerous or harmful to health.

• The work for which the juvenile will be hired must be in line with the activities of the establishment.

• The establishment’s licence must be valid and there must be no violations leading to suspension of the activity in accordance with the legal regulations.

Checklist for applicants

• Colour photo with white background

• Written consent signed by the juvenile’s guardian or custodian.

• Certificate of fitness for the work required, issued by the medical authority.

• Copy of passport

• Copy of a valid residence permit

• Employment contract approved by the ministry and containing the signature of the employer and the employee.