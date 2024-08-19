Details of the campaign, which aims for early detection and rapid intervention in cases involving students, were announced at a press conference at the Academy. During the conference, officials said there will be surprise inspections in schools regarding student wellbeing in the context of this campaign. Also, SPEA has appointed safety and security coordinators for schools.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the initiative is a collaborative effort involving several stakeholders and encompasses a wide range of programmes, workshops, specialised courses, and awareness videos. It targets the three pillars of the educational process: the teaching staff, the administration, and the students, and includes all public and private schools in the emirate of Sharjah.

First phase

Brigadier Dr Mohammed Khamees Al Othmani, the Academy’s director-general, said the Academy is working with stakeholders to prevent vulnerabilities that could be exploited to influence students’ behaviour. He added that the initiative will extend over the entire year, at the end of which this first phase will be evaluated, and further steps will be taken in the coming years following improvements and developments.

Recognising risks

Ahmed Al Meel, Director-General, Social Services Department, said the initiative relies on the collaboration of various stakeholders in the educational process, including psychologists, social workers, teachers, and parents. Furthermore, a programme for the early identification of abuse, violence, or danger against children will be launched through the educational system, along with information about protective measures for children at risk or experiencing violence, the characteristics of emotional development in children, the main mental health issues faced by adolescents, and strategies for engaging with children who have been subjected to abuse or violence to support and protect them in the future.

SPEA Director Ali Al Hosani said the Authority has appointed safety and security coordinators, a move that will enhance the responsibilities the Authority undertakes in creating a positive educational environment and achieving the desired outcomes.