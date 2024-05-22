Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) is currently developing a digital linking system with relevant entities who are concerned with childhood in the UAE such as judicial, social, and educational authorities.

It comes as significant progress and coordination has been made between child protection units at the Ministry of Education, Emirates Schools Establishment and the child protection unit at the MoCD to ensure the integration of roles and address any behaviours affecting the upbringing and stability of the child.

The Child Protection Unit coordinates with relevant authorities in the UAE to provide mental, social, and health care to any child who has been subjected to abuse of various kinds.

Support

Additionally, they offer the necessary support to safeguard the fundamental rights of children, including family, social, and educational rights, in collaboration with specialised entities.

People can contact the Child Protection Unit on 056-1776832 or through CPU@mocd.gov.ae or Quality@mocd.gov.ae to report any situation or observation related to the safety and health of the child.

MoCD’s Social Protection Department enhances Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights and works intensively to create social awareness of the law’s provisions and implemented plans, initiatives, and programmes aimed at children and families in general.

Dr Fatima Al Raisi

Dr Fatima Al Raisi, director of Social Protection Department, explained that supporting and protecting children is a top priority within the Ministry’s strategic plans and initiatives.

She said the Child Protection Unit provides comprehensive support to children who may face any form of abuse or challenges that may hinder their upbringing in a healthy and stable environment, ensuring their safety, rehabilitation, and empowerment to become active individuals that positively contribute to building and developing the society in various fields.

Necessary preventive measures are taken to protect children from any harm in accordance with the UAE laws along with the development and implementation of a series of programs and initiatives aimed at child protection, she added.

Protection coordinators

Dr Fatima stated that a total of 45 child protection specialists were trained nationwide until April, along with 375 child protection coordinators in the relevant entities working in the field of childhood.

The Ministry of Community Development collaborated with these entities to establish 9 child protection units and implement various programmes.