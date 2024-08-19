Reema Samara, an American mother of four school children in Abu Dhabi, said she found a significant rise in prices across BTS essentials over the last few years. “Between uniforms, shoes, supplies, etc. BTS shopping could easily cross Dh10,000,” she said.

Three of Reema Samara's children all set for the upcoming session of school. Image Credit: Supplied

“Shoes are for Dh300-400, trendy water bottles over Dh200, uniforms Dh2,000 to 3,000 and pencil cases can be between Dh50-Dh150, depending on what you choose,” said Reema, whose twin children go to FS1 and elder ones go to Year 4 and Year 6 in Cranleigh Abu Dhabi.

According to her, school shoes are always the biggest challenge as she juggles the need for both comfort and adherence to the school dress code. Finding shoes that work for different activities—like PE days and regular days—while ensuring the kids are comfortable and safe is a delicate task for her.

This year, water bottles are a trending item among students. Reema said her children have already made requests for their preferred brands and colours.

Emirati mother of four, Munira Rashed Al Ktebi, also highlighted the difficulty in budgeting for four children, estimating that she spends between Dh1,000 and Dh2,000 per child on BTS shopping.

She highlighted how parents look for discounts to manage expenses, particularly as the prices for uniforms have continued to rise. This weekend, she was rushing to buy uniforms, bags, lunch boxes and other essentials.

“I usually get the uniforms outside of school since the school doesn’t provide them,” she said, noting the rising costs of clothing and school supplies. “One set of clothes costs around Dh450 and the quality can always be better,” she said.

Munira Rashed Al Ktebi with her four children. Image Credit: Supplied

As for school devices like iPads and laptops, these are provided by the school for her older children, easing the financial burden somewhat. Munira is preparing for her youngest child’s first day of KG1 with excitement, while also managing the back-to-school needs of her older children, who are in Grades 5, 7, and 9. “She wants all branded stuff,” she said.

Book exchange groups

Anupa Alexander, an Indian mother of two girls who go to The Winchester School, Jebel Ali in Dubai, shared that while notebooks and workbooks are provided by the school, parents have the option to buy text books from outside. She said some opt to reuse books through a book exchange group in the school community to cut the cost. However, she missed the opportunity this year. “I was too late, so I couldn’t benefit from it.”

Anupa Alexander with her husband and two girls. Image Credit: Supplied

With uniforms and shoes being another major expense, she explained that she was not buying new uniforms this year for her younger daughter, having purchased a full set last year. “After FS2, she’ll need a new set, so I’m holding off for now. But I have to get it for my elder daughter.”

Anupa pointed out that shoes are a necessity every year due to children’s growth. Although budget-conscious, she made an exception for a pair of shoes, prioritising her little daughter’s comfort over price.

She prefers shopping at less crowded, yet affordable stores and opts for shopping online for stationery items. “Online shopping is obviously so convenient and cost-effective.”

Balancing cost and quality is also key for many parents. For example, Anupa invests in durable items like steel lunch boxes instead of plastic ones, despite the higher cost. “I wanted something better for their health,” she said.

Impressive collections

Meanwhile, another Indian mother Tania Alan, whose elder child is in Grade 1 at Springdales School in Dubai, said: “I’ve noticed a great variety of collections and themes this time around, with impressive quality, especially in bags and carriers. In the UAE, quality always matters, and you can expect the best here. However, prices have definitely increased compared to last year.”

Tania Alan with her daughter after a round of back-to-school shopping. Image Credit: Supplied

She explained the typical shopping demands for the new school year: “Every school opening, kids want new bags, tiffin carriers and water bottles. This year, I was specifically looking for stainless steel water bottles instead of plastic, which was a bit challenging to find, but I managed,” said Tania.

Older students go simple

Vietnamese student Ta Thai An aka TaAn, a Year 11 student in GEMS Founders School in Dubai, mentioned that his BTS shopping was minimal this year as he was able to reuse many of his supplies from the previous year.

Ta Thai An aka TaAn, a Year 11 student, says he will be reusing many of his earlier school supplies this year. Image Credit: Supplied

“For Year 11, we use the same books as Year 10, so I didn’t have to do much shopping,” he said. He bought a few new items, including stationery and uniforms, as he had grown out of his old ones. Like many students, Taan finds online shopping convenient.

“It’s easy to compare prices and options with just one click,” he pointed out