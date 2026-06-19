The initiative is being organised by Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Traffic and the General Department of Community Happiness, in strategic partnership with Nissan Middle East and AWR Automotive, the exclusive distributor of Nissan vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Dubai: Dubai Police has launched an interactive traffic awareness quiz on its social media platforms as part of the newly launched ‘Drive with Awareness’ campaign, offering participants the chance to enter a draw to win two Nissan vehicles. The campaign began on June 19 and will run until July 9.

Speaking to Gulf News First Lieutenant Salma Al Marri ,Head of Awareness Section at the Traffic Education Department at the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police said the quiz forms a key component of the broader road safety awareness drive, which aims to enhance public understanding of traffic laws and encourage safer driving behaviour across the community.

Wazni said: “At Nissan, the safety of our customers and the wider community remains our top priority. Every model in our lineup, from the Nissan Patrol to the Nissan Z, undergoes rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure the highest standards of safety and performance across a wide range of driving conditions.

The quiz is being promoted through the social media accounts of Dubai Police and Nissan. Members of the public can participate throughout the campaign period until July 9, testing their traffic knowledge while learning more about safe driving practices while competing for a chance to win one of two Nissan cars.

She added that the opportunity to win two Nissan vehicles is expected to boost community engagement with the campaign while encouraging participants to gain valuable road safety knowledge in an interactive and rewarding way.

Al Marri said the competition is designed not only to test participants' knowledge but also to educate them. Correct answers and explanations will be provided whenever an incorrect response is submitted, helping participants better understand traffic regulations and safe driving practices.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.