Campaign runs June 19–July 9 to boost road safety via an interactive traffic quiz
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched an interactive traffic awareness quiz on its social media platforms as part of the newly launched ‘Drive with Awareness’ campaign, offering participants the chance to enter a draw to win two Nissan vehicles. The campaign began on June 19 and will run until July 9.
The initiative is being organised by Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Traffic and the General Department of Community Happiness, in strategic partnership with Nissan Middle East and AWR Automotive, the exclusive distributor of Nissan vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.
Speaking to Gulf News First Lieutenant Salma Al Marri ,Head of Awareness Section at the Traffic Education Department at the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police said the quiz forms a key component of the broader road safety awareness drive, which aims to enhance public understanding of traffic laws and encourage safer driving behaviour across the community.
"The competition seeks to assess the public's understanding of traffic rules and concepts while motivating them to adopt safe driving behaviours," she said.
Participants will be presented with ten traffic-related questions and educational content designed to promote positive road safety habits and strengthen traffic awareness among motorists and road users.
Al Marri said the competition is designed not only to test participants' knowledge but also to educate them. Correct answers and explanations will be provided whenever an incorrect response is submitted, helping participants better understand traffic regulations and safe driving practices.
She added that the opportunity to win two Nissan vehicles is expected to boost community engagement with the campaign while encouraging participants to gain valuable road safety knowledge in an interactive and rewarding way.
According to Al Marri, the competition is one of the campaign's key awareness tools and supports efforts to deliver road safety messages to all segments of society, contributing to improved traffic safety and greater compliance with traffic laws.
The quiz is being promoted through the social media accounts of Dubai Police and Nissan. Members of the public can participate throughout the campaign period until July 9, testing their traffic knowledge while learning more about safe driving practices while competing for a chance to win one of two Nissan cars.
The public can take part via the link :
Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Marketing, Brand and Customer Experience at Nissan Middle East, highlighted the long-standing strategic partnership with the Dubai Police General HQ and AW Rostamani Automobiles, stressing that the initiative aligns closely with Nissan’s global vision to enhance road safety.
Wazni said: “At Nissan, the safety of our customers and the wider community remains our top priority. Every model in our lineup, from the Nissan Patrol to the Nissan Z, undergoes rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure the highest standards of safety and performance across a wide range of driving conditions.
“We are pleased to support Dubai Police by offering two Nissan Kicks crossovers as grand prizes for this interactive campaign. With their modern, youth-oriented design and advanced safety features, the vehicles aim to encourage positive driving behaviour and promote a safer, more sustainable road environment.”
Speaking to Gulf News Baghdadi, Chief Operating Officer of AWR Automotive, stressed that road safety is a collective responsibility that requires cooperation from all sectors of society.
He said investment in traffic awareness directly contributes to public safety and quality of life, adding that AWR Automotive is proud to support initiatives that encourage responsible driving and deliver a lasting positive impact on the community.
With attractive prizes, educational content and a strong focus on behavioural change, the Drive with Awareness campaign aims to encourage safer driving habits while advancing Dubai's vision of safer roads for all.