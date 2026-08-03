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Dubai Police visit road accident victims at Rashid Hospital in 'Relieving the Injured' drive

Patients receiving treatment at Rashid Hospital thanked Dubai Police for the visit

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Dubai Police visit road accident victims at Rashid Hospital in 'Relieving the Injured' drive
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has visited road traffic accident victims receiving treatment at Rashid Hospital as part of its "Relieving the Injured" initiative, which combines emotional support for injured patients with road safety awareness.

The delegation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Ali Yousif Yaqoub, Head of the Community and Traffic Activities Section at the Traffic Awareness Department. During the visit, officers checked on patients' wellbeing, presented them with gifts and spoke to them and their families about the importance of following traffic laws to help prevent accidents and save lives.

Initiative offers support beyond emergency response

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the initiative is intended to support road accident victims during their recovery while reinforcing safe driving practices.

He said visiting injured road users helps boost their morale and provides an opportunity to remind patients and their families about the importance of complying with traffic laws and regulations to reduce accidents and their human and social impact.

Road safety awareness remains a priority

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan said the General Department of Traffic continues to organise community outreach and awareness programmes that combine humanitarian support with preventive road safety messages.

He added that encouraging responsible road user behaviour and strengthening road safety awareness remain key to improving safety on Dubai's roads.

Patients welcome the visit

Patients receiving treatment at Rashid Hospital thanked Dubai Police for the visit, saying the encouragement and moral support had a positive effect on their recovery and helped ease the emotional impact of their accidents.

The "Relieving the Injured" initiative is one of Dubai Police's community programmes aimed at supporting accident victims while promoting greater awareness of road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

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