Bollywood comedian and actor Sunil Grover underwent heart surgery a few days ago and is recuperating at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, according to reports on February 2.
“The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil,” read a post by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani announcing the news.
Indian Express claimed the surgery took place on January 27 and quoted a source as saying that “the actor is admitted to the hospital and is getting better. For now he is doing very well and will be given a discharge in a day or so. Due to COVID-19 protocols visitors are not allowed to visit him, however his relative is here with him, and his family is given health updates regularly.”
It’s unclear what led to Grover needing surgery.
The 44-year-old star is best known for playing humorous characters on the popular TV show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’.
On hearing about his health issue, fans of the star shared their concern for him on social media.
TV show host Simi Garewal also tweeted her best wishes: “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.ߒ?.. I pray he recovers fast..ߙ? He has a formidable talent..& I’m a huge fan!!”
Grover was last seen as the lead on the web show ‘Sunflower’. In the past he was seen in Bollywood movies such as ‘Bharat’, ‘Baaghi’ and ‘Ghajini’.