Sunil Grover Image Credit: Instagram/SunilGrover

The Bollywood star wattage has just gone up several notches at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night with talents such as Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Yashraj Mukhate, and singer Udit Narayan now confirmed to attend the glittering event.

Earlier this week, Gulf News had also announced that National Award-winning Indian actor Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, actress Sunny Leone, talented star Shefali Shah and Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan will also bring their star power to the evening which will be held on October 28 in Dubai at The Meydan Hotel.

Leone, who recently appeared as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss Season 14’, is on call to perform on stage as a part of the awards ceremony night, which will celebrate the best talents in Bollywood.

While Grover is one of Bollywood’s most prominent stand-up comedians and has movies such as ‘Bharat’ to his credit, actor Maniesh Paul is known for his witty demeanour and stellar anchoring skills. He has hosted several shows including ‘India’s Got Talent’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’.

Singer Udit Narayan of ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ fame, in a video message, told his fans in the UAE that he’s eager to meet them. He has won four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards in the past.

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, who’s known to play a film’s villain with panache, has also given his nod.

Also on the roster of stars is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed who is also confirmed to attend the big awards night. The talented Iraqi singer Sattar Saad who shot to fame after being featured on ‘The Voice: The Sweetest Voice (Season 2)’, which featured on MBC 4, will also be in attendance.