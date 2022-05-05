The legendary musician took to his social media handle and shared a picture from his daughter's wedding.

"May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at his post below:

The family picture from the wedding ceremony which also had a portrait of his late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom.

AR Rahman, his elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, and his son Ameen can be seen standing behind them

The wedding ceremony saw the presence of close family and friends.

The newlywed Khatija, who is rarely seen in public, also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture with her husband. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," she wrote as caption.

Soon after the picture surfaced, celebs, fans and admirers showered their blessings and congratulated the couple.

"Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple. [?][?]," wrote singer Shreya Ghoshal.

"Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both," wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur.

The couple got married in an intimate nikah ceremony. The couple got engaged on December 29 last year.

Khatija took to her social media account and shared the news with netizens. “With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” Khatija wrote on Instagram on January 2.

Her fiance Mohamed wrote in the comment section: “Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah.” Mohamed also shared the news on his Instagram account. His profile biography mentions that he’s the ‘Live Sound Engineer’ for Oscar-winner Rahman and acclaimed music director and singer Amit Trivedi.

As soon as Rahman shared the photo, fans showered him and the couple with congratulatory messages.

Khatija, 25, is also a musician and has released songs ‘Farishton’ and ‘Rock a Bye Baby’ from Netflix movie ‘Mimi’ — both of which were composed by her dad. She even performed ‘Farishton’ alongside the all-women Firdaus Orchestra at Expo 2020 Dubai in November 2021.

In a 2020 interview with Gulf News, Khatija opened up about her famous father and his impact on her career.

“I definitely owe it to him … but after that it is going to be my hard work,” she said. “Just with my last name, nothing can be done. At the most it can give some placement or make it easy initially, but after that it’s only my work that will speak for itself. And, that what I truly believe. But I am always grateful to him.”