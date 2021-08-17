1 of 7
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding on the evening of August 14 evening was a low-profile affair in Mumbai attended by their close family members and select friends. Their reception on August 16 at his residence in Juhu, following their nuptials, was an informal party but featured some famous faces. Father of the bride Anil Kapoor made sure that he called upon his friends who were not invited for the wedding. As always, Rhea's cousins including Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were the life of that party.
Image Credit: Instagram/ShanayaKapoor
2 of 7
Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan was one of the first few guests at the wedding reception hosted by the father of the bride Anil Kapoor. The two are thick friends and their camaraderie is there to see in this picture.
Image Credit: Instagram/FarahKhan
3 of 7
As the night went on, choreographer and director Farah Khan was spotted hanging out with actor Arjun Kapoor. Khan has always been close to the Kapoor clan and she seems to get along with every generation of the gang.
Image Credit: Instagram/FarahKhan
4 of 7
It was not just the women who were dressed splendidly at Rhea Kapoor's wedding reception. The men of the family including Sanjay Kapoor, his son, and Anil Kapoor were at their dapper best.
Image Credit: Instagram/SanjayKapoor
5 of 7
The new bride Rhea Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor, who will soon be launched by top producer Karan Johar, was spotted having a great time with her cousins and the groom Karan Boolani.
Image Credit: Instagram/ShanayaKapoor
6 of 7
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married on August 14 in a low-key ceremony. Unlike big, fat, Bollywood weddings, their nuptials were an intimate affair.
Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor
7 of 7
This was one of the first pictures that was released by the bride and groom. Both belong to the creative industry. While Rhea has produced female-fronted films including 'Aisha' and 'Veere Di Wedding', Boolani has directed over 300 commercials. The two spoke about how excited they were to take the marital plunge after dating each other for over ten years.
Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor