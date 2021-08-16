1 of 7
Late legendary actor Dev Anand made his mark in fashion with his use of accessories such as scarves and berets. Down the line, men in Bollywood have developed louder tastes and have expanded their wardrobes with contemporary and bold outfits. Here are some of the celebrities who are making statements with their fashion:
Image Credit: IANS
2 of 7
Ranveer Singh: Bollywood’s very own livewire Ranveer Singh has been in the news since he hit stardom in 2010 with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. He demolished barriers in regards to the male wardrobe in the film industry with his style that can be described as eclectic and even ‘hatke’. The 36-year-old has turned heads by sporting pieces such as a black skirt, a ghagra-Pathani combo or a top-to-toe Gucci look. The ‘Gully Boy’ star even professed his love for the brand on Instagram by saying: “Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci.”
Image Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh
3 of 7
Karan Johar: Just like his films, the filmmaker uses outfits so glamorous that they take away people’s breath away. The 49-year-old Johar is comfortable in jarring colours, glittery jackets, resplendent prints, iridescent shoes or chunky glasses. He took his style quotient up by a notch when he was seen during the very first episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, where he sported a leopard print jacket, a black T-Shirt, massive reading glasses and a silver chain around the neck. He even went on to say that if he was one of the contestants, he would “always be overdressed, even while sleeping, and remain in the headlines”.
Image Credit: Photo by Sujit Jaiswal/AFP
4 of 7
Ayushmann Khurrana: Like his realistic work in cinema, Khurrana’s approach to fashion is also the same. It’s elegant, realistic, classic and also comfortable. Anyone can relate to his style that is what makes it appealing. From wearing cool denims to bespoke suits — Khurrana has always held up his almost down to earth style.
Image Credit: IANS
5 of 7
Vijay Varma: He has added heaps of glamour to retro fashion and given a personal touch to his street-style ensembles. Anyone following Varma on Instagram knows his love for sneakers. The ‘Bamfaad’ actor can rock in anything from joggers, casual denims to chic tuxedos and suits. The actor has opened up about being a fan of 90s fashion. He said during a question-answer session on his Instagram: “I’m a sucker for all things retro — nineties fashion for their loose wide baggy fits and crazy prints.”
Image Credit: instagram.com/itsvijayvarma
6 of 7
Vidyut Jammwal: Many would be surprised but yes, Jammwal makes his own fashion statements and it is even followed by his army of fans, whom he fondly calls Jammwalions. ‘Macho’ is his style because the actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, favours cargo pants, joggers, shorts and vests apart from what a regular actor would pack in his travel bag.
Image Credit: instagram.com/mevidyutjammwal
7 of 7
Ishaan Khatter: His older brother Shahid Kapoor has been praised for his unique and quirky sense of style. It seems that this has rubbed off on Khatter as well, because this young actor has made waves on the red carpet and on fashion magazines with unconventional suits, retro outfits and stylist athletic wear.
Image Credit: instagram.com/ishaankhatter/