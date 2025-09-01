Harbhajan Singh slams Lalit Modi over leaked 'slapgate' video

The incident, which occurred during the inaugural IPL season, had led to Harbhajan being banned for the remainder of the tournament. At the time, full video evidence was unavailable, but the newly surfaced clip has once again brought the controversy into the spotlight. Reacting to the footage, Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, also criticised Modi for releasing it.

Reflecting on the incident, Harbhajan reiterated his regret and took responsibility for his actions. “I feel bad for whatever happened. It was a moment of anger, and mistakes were made. I’ve expressed my remorse many times. It was unfortunate, and I do feel ashamed about it. Humans make mistakes—I did too. I’ve prayed for forgiveness and hope to never repeat such behavior.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.