‘Disgusting’: Sreesanth’s wife slams Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke over 2008 IPL ‘slapgate’ video

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth says resurfaced IPL footage reopens old wounds for family, children

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
17 years later, Sreesanth’s wife condemns Modi & Clarke for releasing ‘slapgate’ footage
Instagram

Dubia: Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, has criticised former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke for releasing previously unseen footage of the infamous “slapgate” incident from IPL 2008.

The clip resurfaced on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast on August 29, showing Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth.

Wife voices outrage on social media

Posting on Instagram, Bhuvneshwari wrote, “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You are not even human to drag up something from 2008 for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.”

Sreesanth shared his wife’s post, reinforcing her message that reopening old wounds is unnecessary.

In a follow-up, she criticised the timing and motives behind releasing the footage, stating it forced their family to relive trauma that had been buried for nearly two decades.

“This doesn’t just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs,” she added.

Harsh rebuke against Modi and Clarke

Bhuvneshwari also called for accountability, saying, “You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain.”

What the footage shows

The video depicts Harbhajan delivering a backhand slap to Sreesanth, who appears inconsolable. At the time, Harbhajan was stand-in captain for Mumbai Indians, and Sreesanth played for Kings XI Punjab. The altercation reportedly occurred after Harbhajan’s side lost a match, allegedly triggered by Sreesanth saying “hard luck” during the customary post-match handshake. Both players are now retired.

The ‘Slapgate’ incident

The original 2008 incident during the IPL season sparked widespread controversy. The resurfacing of the footage has reignited debates on whether revisiting such a sensitive episode has any journalistic or sporting value, especially since all parties involved have long moved on.

