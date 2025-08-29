Posting on Instagram, Bhuvneshwari wrote, “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You are not even human to drag up something from 2008 for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.”