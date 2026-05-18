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Aussie legend Ricky Ponting left shattered by IPL

The Punjab Kings coach has had a tough time recently to say the least at IPL 2026

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Ponting was spotted sat in the dugout by himself after Punjab Kings lost again in IPL
Ponting was spotted sat in the dugout by himself after Punjab Kings lost again in IPL

Dubai: Ricky Ponting cut a dejected figure as Punjab Kings slumped to their sixth straight defeat of the IPL 2026 season.

The Australian cricket great could only reflect on where things went wrong in the latter half of the campaign, with the franchise now on the brink of elimination from the IPL play-offs race.

Punjab Kings’ loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday extended their losing streak to six matches, forcing them to rely on other teams to stay in contention for a top-four spot.

As the match concluded in Dharamshala, Ponting was seen sitting alone in the Punjab Kings dugout, seemingly reflecting on where it had all gone wrong for his side. Former India and PBKS all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin described the moment as a “powerful picture.”

While expressing sympathy for both Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin also said that Punjab Kings had only themselves to blame for the situation they found themselves in.

He said: “I saw a powerful picture on TV after the match today, Ricky Ponting was leaning forward in the dugout, all alone.

“He must have a lot going on inside his head, they were in the prime position to run away and take the top two spot in this tournament.

“I am not defending them, but I said previously, the three or four champion teams don't play at different home venues.

“You were winning in Mullanpur continuously, then you went to Dharamshala and you lost three consecutive home games.”

Ashwin reaffirmed his view, questioning the franchise’s choice to split home games between Mullanpur and Dharamshala during the Indian Premier League 2026 season, while also criticising the owners for prioritising “business interests” over the team’s “cricketing priorities” this campaign.

"These are young players, and even foreign players are struggling,” he said.

“There's a big difference between Mullanpur and Dharamshala when it comes to pace and bounce, the soil is the same, but the altitude is different.

“You shouldn't leave your home ground. If it makes business sense, let it only make business sense, but if you want to win and qualify, you can't afford to make these mistakes.”

Punjab Kings take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their final fixture of the season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, a ground widely regarded as challenging for batters.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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