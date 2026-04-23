R Ashwin shocks fans as he picks IPL’s best young batter

Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be the clear frontrunner for many when identifying the best young batter in the IPL so far this season.

The 15-year-old has scored a huge 246 runs in just six innings a tally which breaks into the top five run-scorers overall in IPL 2026.

Ayush Mhatre is another example of a young India batter who has made a strong impact at IPL 2026, the 18-year-old has impressed with Chennai Super Kings, scoring 201 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 177.87.

This rate establishes himself as one of the most dependable young performers in the competition, before a recent injury setback brought his season to an early end.

However, for Ravichandran Ashwin, the debate takes a different turn, as the experienced spinner has a different young talent in mind when it comes to the best young batter at the tournament.

Playing for Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya has emerged as one of the most influential young batters in the competition and is Ashwin’s pick.

The 25-year-old has accumulated 211 runs in just five innings, including a standout knock of 93, showcasing his ability to take on bowling attacks and build match-defining innings with ease.

Discussing the new generation of Indian batters, Ashwin clarified that his comments were based on current impact rather than direct comparisons.

He pointed to Arya’s knack for turning promising starts into substantial innings, along with his adaptability and range of scoring options across formats.

“I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots.” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin’s perspective carries weight because of his vast experience at the highest level of the game, both internationally and in the IPL itself.

An icon for India, he has taken over 500 Test wickets and played a key role in multiple series victories, including in major overseas conditions, while also enjoying a successful IPL career with multiple franchises and championship success.

Beyond the numbers, his reputation as one of the most tactically intelligent spinners of his generation adds further authority to his analysis of emerging talent.

Having consistently faced world-class batters and adapted across formats for more than a decade, Ashwin’s assessments of young players in IPL 2026 are widely respected by fans, analysts, and fellow professionals alike.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.