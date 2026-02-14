Sharjah Police announce road closures for marathon at Light Festival

University City streets to close Saturday evening to ensure participant and public safety
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have announced temporary road closures in the University City area on Saturday, February 14, from 7pm to 10pm, to facilitate a marathon held as part of the Sharjah Light Festival.
According to an advisory issued on Sharjah Police official social media channels, all entry and exit points to University City will be temporarily closed during the three-hour period to ensure public safety and smooth organisation of the event.
Motorists have been urged to plan ahead, use alternative routes, and follow traffic signs and police instructions. Authorities also advised drivers to remain cautious due to increased pedestrian movement near festival sites.
Police said the measures are temporary and aimed at ensuring the safety of participants and the public.