Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has already handled more than 63 million bags this year. Yet despite the staggering volume, the airport and the baggage team delivers an astonishing 99.8 per cent accuracy rate, just two mishandled bags for every thousand passengers. The global industry standard, by comparison, is 6.3 for every 1,000 passengers. How does one of the busiest airports in the world beat those odds? Is it cutting-edge technology no other hub can match? Artificial intelligence (AI)? A fully automated process? DXB has all of that but the real secret lies elsewhere.

At the heart of the operation is John Dyett, Vice President of Baggage Service Delivery at Dubai Airports. But even he insists the credit belongs to more than just advanced systems or a single leader.

“The principal reason why we are world class at baggage handling at DXB is the team that we have here,” Dyett told Gulf News during an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Terminal 3’s (T3) vast baggage tunnels. “We have a team of experts across the whole baggage community who work seamlessly together to ensure that our customers have the best experience ever at Dubai. So, really, the biggest, most important factor is the team working together, using their expertise, using their knowledge to ensure that everybody gets their bag.”