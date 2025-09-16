Paul Griffiths says he'd be 'first in queue' to fly on aircraft controlled by AI
Dubai: The head of Dubai Airports believes commercial flights piloted entirely by artificial intelligence could become routine ‘very soon’ – and says he would be first to board such aircraft.
CEO Paul Griffiths made the bold prediction in a LinkedIn post, arguing that AI systems will “turn the aviation industry on its head” by processing vast amounts of data and making split-second decisions with greater precision than human pilots.
“Commercial aircraft piloted solely by AI might seem like a scary concept today, but I see it becoming the norm very soon,” Griffiths wrote.
The aviation veteran said AI aircraft systems would "operate with extreme consistency and accuracy, thus significantly reducing the risk of error and enhancing safety."
His comments come as the aviation industry grapples with pilot shortages and rising labour costs, whilst AI technology advances rapidly across multiple sectors.
"When the day arrives when AI pilots are in the flight deck, I'll be first in the queue," Griffiths declared, asking his followers on the platform whether they shared his confidence.
The concept of pilotless commercial flights remains controversial. Current aviation regulations require at least one qualified pilot on board commercial aircraft, and public acceptance of fully autonomous flights remains low.
However, the industry has gradually introduced more automated systems. Modern airliners already rely heavily on autopilot technology, with computers handling much of the flight from take-off to landing.
Boeing and Airbus have both invested heavily in autonomous flight technology, though neither has committed to fully pilotless commercial operations.
Griffiths drew parallels to previous transport innovations that were initially dismissed. "Air travel was dismissed entirely by experts before commercial flights began to take off regularly in the 1920s," he said.
He cited the London Underground, which was considered "mad" before carrying 30,000 passengers on its opening day, and electric vehicles, once seen as novelties but now adopted by millions.
The UAE has positioned itself as a testing ground for cutting-edge transport technology. Dubai has trialled autonomous taxis and plans to make 25 per cent of all transport journeys autonomous by 2030.
Previous attempts at pilotless flight have faced significant hurdles. Commercial aviation’s safety requirements and regulatory frameworks present far greater challenges compared to autonomous tech used in the military.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has also been developing certification standards for autonomous aircraft, but estimates suggest pilotless commercial flights remain years away from regulatory approval.
